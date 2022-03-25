110 bags of urea seized from Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 24

A team of CM Flying Squad seized 110 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea loaded in a tractor-trolley from near Kalanaur railway station of Yamunanagar district late on Wednesday.

The driver of the tractor-trolley failed to produce bills of the consignment before the flying squad. It is alleged that the urea was to be supplied illegally to plywood factories, where it is reportedly used to prepare glue.

On the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Haryana Police, Rajbir Singh, a member of the CM Flying Squad, a case was registered against tractor driver Rajesh of Kutubpur village of Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh) under Sections 120-B, 420 of the IPC and under Section 7 of Essential Commodities Act at Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on March 24.

In his police complaint, the complainant said that they got information that a tractor-trolley loaded with subsidised agriculture grade urea would come to Yamunanagar district from Uttar Pradesh and the urea would be supplied illegally to plywood factories here.

He said that the team of the CM Flying Squad along with Bal Mukund Sharma, Quality Control Inspector of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, stopped the tractor-trolley near Kalanaur railway station.

He further said that when the members of the team checked the vehicle, they found that the trolley was loaded with 110 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea.

He added that the team asked the driver to show the bill of the urea, but he failed to produce any bill.

Sources said that agriculture grade urea was a subsidised fertiliser and it could be used only for agricultural purposes.

However, industrial units could use only technical grade urea which is more expensive than agriculture grade urea.