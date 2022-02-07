112 liquor smugglers held in Yamunanagar district

Yamunanagar, February 6
The police have arrested 112 people for selling liquor illegally in Yamunanagar district last month. The police also recovered 1,235 bottles of country made liquor from their possession.
Drive will continue
The police have recovered 1,235 bottles of country-made liquor and 11 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor from the possession of the accused. The drive will continue in future too. — Chamkaur Singh, Police Spokesperson
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said on the direction of the Superintendent of Police, Kamaldeep Goyal, a drive was launched to nab liquor smugglers in the district.
He said the police raided several places in Yamunanagar district last month and arrested 112 persons, who were caught selling liquor illegally. The police recovered 1,235 bottles of country-made liquor and 11 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor from the possession of the accused, he added. The drive would continue in future too so that no one could sell liquor illegally in the district, he said. —
