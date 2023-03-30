116 plaints of negligence in medical treatment received, 3 found genuine

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 29

The percentage of those found guilty in complaints regarding alleged negligence in medical treatment received by the Health Department has been poor. Out of the total 116 complaints received between January 2018 and August 2022, only three have been found guilty in the inquiry by the District Negligence Board (DNB) as per the information revealed under the RTI Act.

No one was found guilty in 88 complaints of negligence in treatment by various hospitals that were received by the DNB operating from the office of the District Civil Surgeon here between January 1, 2018, and November 30, 2021.

Only three of the 28 complaints lodged between January 2022 and August 2022 have been found true according to the reply received by Tarun Chopra, a resident, under the RTI Act.

He was also told by the department concerned that a decision regarding the cases of the guilty was pending as it was referred to authorities concerned for an opinion.

“The authorities have failed to take action against the guilty till date,” says Chopra. Describing the board as an ineffective body, he said no action was taken against a private hospital despite an inquiry conducted by the PGIMS, Rohtak, in 2022. Chopra says his complaint was genuine in the matter of negligence in medical treatment due to which his mother died in April 2021.

Ritu Verma, a resident of Sector 21, had also alleged improper investigation into the complaint lodged by her in 2022. She says the matter was marked by the higher authorities and her case was closed within a month. She had complained of irregularities in the treatment of her husband, who died in 2013.

Expressing doubts over the fair functioning of the Negligence Board, Chopra lodged a complaint with the Union Minister of State for Health.

The Negligence Board has eight members.