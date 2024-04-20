118-yr-old Dharamveer of Palwal oldest voter in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has said with the commencement of the General Election of the 18th Lok Sabha, the festival of elections, ‘Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv’, has begun. The sixth phase of the elections will be held in the state on May 25.

He said Dharamveer (118) of Palwal district is the oldest voter in Haryana. Similarly, Balbir Kaur of Sirsa district is 117 years old, Bhagwani of Sonepat district 116, Lakkhishek of Panipat district 115, Chandro Kaur of Rohtak district 112, Rani of Fatehabad district 112, and Antidevi of Kurukshetra district, Sarjit Kaur and Chobi Devi 111.

Similarly, Narayani of Rewari district is 110, Fulla of Kaithal district 109, Chanderi Devi of Faridabad district 109, Ramdevi of Jind district and Hari of Nuh district 108, Meva Devi of Jhajjar district 106, and Gulzar Singh of Karnal district, Shadkin and Shriram of Hisar district, and Geena Devi of Charkhi Dadri district 106. Hardei of Bhiwani district is 103 years old and Phoolwati of Yamunanagar 100.

Agarwal called upon the media to publish and broadcast interviews of such elderly voters so that young voters could be inspired by them.

He said Palak, who won gold in shooting at the Asian Games 2023, is the icon of Jhajjar district, while Adarsh Singh, who won silver in shooting at the 19th Asian Games, is the icon of Faridabad district. Suman Devi, who secured the third place in the 19th Senior Para Powerlifting Championship, and Yashika, a player of the state team in the National School Games in Bhopal, are icons of Panipat district.

Sarabjot Singh, who won silver in shooting at the 19th Asian Games, is the icon of Ambala district, and Sonam Malik, who won gold in the World Championship, is the icon of Sonepat district.

