11K villagers in Jhajjar district to vote in referendum to settle row on Badli MC formation

Jhajjar, September 26

Over 11,000 residents of Badli, Pahsor and MP Majra villages in Jhajjar district will decide the fate of Badli Municipal Committee using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on October 1.

It will probably be the first time in the state when EVMs will be used for a non-electoral purpose. The voting and counting process will be videographed to ward off any controversy, sources say.

Some residents of these villages have been staging a dharna at Badli town for the past 11 days in protest against the creation of the Badli Municipal Committee. All three villages have also been brought under the purview of the MC, leading to resentment among the people.

A notification about the formation of the Badli MC was issued over a year ago, but the agitation was launched after the MC authorities recently served notices on villagers for assessing their property tax.

“The government has ordered a public referendum as regards the ongoing row over the formation of the Badli MC. There are separate representations by delegations of villagers in favour and against the move. The voting, to be held at all polling booths in Badli, Pahsor and MP Majra villages on Saturday, will decide whether the majority of villagers want the MC status or not,” said Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner.

Vishal Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Badli, said a notice regarding the voting had been issued while patwaris and other employees had been roped in to motivate residents of all three villagers to participate in the process. Public announcements would also be made in that regard.

“Voter list for the purpose has been finalised. Eleven booths will be set up for the voting to be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday. Thereafter, the counting of votes will take place. There will be only two options in the EVMs, one in favour and the other against the MC,” said the SDM.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh, vice-president of the sangharsh samiti, said they were against the use of EVMs for the public referendum as these might be manipulated. “The samiti wants a public referendum through open discussion on a public platform, instead of voting,” he said.

