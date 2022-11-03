12 gram panchayats elected unopposed in Karnal dist

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 2

Setting an example of brotherhood, residents of 12 villages have elected their gram panchayats unopposed. They not only elected sarpanches but also panches without any contest. The elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Karnal are to be held in the second phase on November 9, while the elections for sarpanch and panch are to be held on November 12.

Of them, 12 sarpanches, along with their panchayats, have been elected unanimously.

The state government will give incentive to these villages

As per data provided by the district authorities, as many as 16 sarpanches, including nine men and seven women, have been elected unopposed. Of them, 12 sarpanches along with their whole panchayats have been elected unanimously.

Rajbir Khundia, District Development and Panchayat Officer DDPO), said it was a good gesture of the residents to strengthen the brotherhood by electing their panchayats without any elections.

Residents of Begumpur, Malikpur Gadian, Rajgarh Shergarh Viran, Bohli, Kamalpur, Galibkheri, Indergarh, Dhamanheri, Dabri, Chaugama, Khandakheri and New Jhinda villages have elected their panchayats unanimously, he added.

In Salaru village, except for four members, the sarpanch and panches have been elected unopposed, while in Gitapur, six members and the sarpanch have been elected unanimously. In one ward, no one has filed their nomination, due to which this panchayat was not counted in the list of unanimous election.

In Rampura village, except one member, sarpanch and other members have been elected, while in Danoli, no consensus was made on three seats of panch, while the sarpanch and other members have been elected unopposed.

Ranjeet Singh has been elected as sarpanch from Begumpur, Sohan Lal from Malikpur Gadian, Parvinder Kaur from Rajgarh Shergarh Viran, Kanta from Bohli village, Asha Devi from Kamalpur, Amar Singh from Galibkheri, Munish Kumar from Indergarh, Ramesh Kumar have been elected from Dhamanheri, Suresh Kumar from Dabri, Darshan Kaur from Chaugama, Sukhwinder from Khandakheri, and Pawlinder Kaur from New Jhinda village, said the DDPO.

He said the state government would give an incentive of Rs 11 lakh to a village for electing the entire panchayat unanimously, Rs 5 lakh for choosing the sarpanch and zila parishad member unopposed and Rs 2 lakh for electing panchayat samiti member unanimously. An amount of Rs 50,000 will be given for electing a panch unopposed.