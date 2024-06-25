12 held in10 days during anti-drug drive in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 24

During the first 10 days of the fortnight-long campaign ‘Drug-Free India’, the Kurukshetra police have registered eight FIRs and arrested 12 persons under the NDPS cases.

A Kurukshetra police spokesman, said, “As per the directions of the Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur and ADGP, Narcotics Control Bureau, OP Singh, a campaign is being run from June 12 to 26 against drug abuse. During the first 10 days, various teams caught 12 drug peddlers and registered eight FIRs against them. Various sports activities are also being organised to motivate youngsters to stay away from drugs and lead a healthy life.”

DSP Ashok Kumar, who is also the nodal officer for the campaign, said, “Tightening the noose around drug smugglers, the police, during the first 10 days of the campaign, have recovered over 5.59 quintal of poppy husk (chura post), 35 gm heroin, 12 gm smack, 305 gm opium and 1.2 kg ganja. The cost of the recovered drugs is in lakhs in the international market. People are also being motivated to share information about the those involved in drug smuggling in their respective areas so that appropriate action can be taken. People can also share information about addicts who want to quit drugs, and possible help will be provided.”

