12 IAS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, 1990-batch IAS officer Ankur Gupta has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Cooperation Department, and ACS, Personnel Department, while Anurag Rastogi of the same batch has been posted as ACS, Finance and Planning, and ACS, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice Departments.

Earlier, the charge of ACS Home was with Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad. Anand Mohan Sharan will head the Labour Department along with his present assignment as ACS, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department. Dr Raja Sekar Vundru will be ACS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, and ACS, Animal Husbandry Department.

Vineet Garg will be ACS, School Education Department, while G Anupama will be ACS, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs and Backward Classes and Antyodaya Department. Anurag Agarwal has been appointed as ACS, Public Works (B&R) and Architecture Department, and ACS, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Besides, Rajeev Ranjan will be Principal Secretary, Fisheries Department. Mohd Shayin, who is Commissioner, Haryana Housing for All; MD, Haryana Power Generation; and Director General, Supplies and Disposal, will also handle the charge of Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education Department.

PC Meena is new Commissioner of the Hisar Division while Geeta Bharti will be Commissioner, Ambala Division and MD, Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance and Development Corporation.

Rajiv Rattan, who is Director General, Higher Education Department; Nodal Officer, CPGRAM PG Portal; Director General, Technical Education, and Director General, Science and Technology, will also handle the charge of Commissioner, Karnal Division. Renu Phulia is relieved of both charges of Commissioner, Karnal Division, and Commissioner, Ambala Division.

