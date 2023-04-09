12 illegal structures demolished in F'bad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 8

A team of the enforcement and vigilance wing of the district Town and Country Planning Department on Friday demolished 12 illegal constructions that had come up in an unauthorised residential colony spread over 1.5 acres on revenue land at Wazirpur village.

District Town Planner (DTP) Rajender Sharma, who led the demolition drive, said the constructions razed today included boundary walls and an under construction residential unit.

He said legal action had been initiated against the property dealer who had sold the plots in violation of the rules and regulations. The DTP office has also put up notices in various parts of the district sensitising residents not to buy plots or land without no-objection certificates from the department concerned.

More than 3,500 structures, including damp-proof courses, boundary walls, houses and commercial units, have been removed in 86 anti-encroachment drives carried out in the district since 2021. The enforcement wing has registered as many as 68 FIRs in this period, an official of the department said.