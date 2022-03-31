12 in core panel of new Bhartiya Kisan Union group

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 30

Farmer leaders from Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat districts and Safidon block, who had quit the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) recently, today formed a new group named Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram) to raise farmers’ issues.

A state-level core committee comprising 12 members has been formed to decide the future course of action and to take decisions on farmers’ issues.

These farmer leaders have also decided that there would be no national and state president in the organisation. Only a 12-member committee will have all powers.

Giving details, Bahadur Singh Mehla, who was present at the meeting, and one of the members of the committee, said the leaders had constituted the BKU (Chotu Ram) and a 12-member committee had been formed.

Sukhwinder Singh from Nissing, Bahadur Mehla from Baldi in Karnal, Navjot Sandhu from Taraori,

Tajinder Singh from Kaithal, Gursharan Cheema from Kaithal, Shamsher Ror from Nilokheri, Rammehar from Gharaunda, Baba Takhwinder from Darar, Chaterpal Sindhar from Jaisinghpura, Baghel Singh from Bansa, Samay Sandhu and Harbhajan Singh Alipura are among the committee members.

“We will raise the issues of farmers. We will also chalk out the future strategy over the non-fulfilment of our demands, including an MSP gurantee Act,” said Mehla.