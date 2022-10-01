12 join BJP in presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, September 30
In the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, 12 persons, including the present chairman of the Municipal Council, a former chairman, two former candidates, artists and social workers, joined the BJP here today.
On the occasion, Khattar said there was a sense of despair in the opposition parties “as they were afraid that Narendra Modi was coming”. They had started gathering in the name of the third front, he added.
Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said after the coming of the Modi government, now no one could think that power is to be enjoyed. Power is the medium of service in the BJP governments, he said.
Regarding Congress presidential elections, he said sometimes Ashok Gehlot was becoming the head, sometimes Digvijay Singh, and sometimes Mallikarjun Kharge is coming forward in the race, but all of them were afraid whether they would become the real president or the fake one.
