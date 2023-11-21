12 MLD effluents being discharged from Bhiwadi to Dharuhera: NGT

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 20

A joint committee set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pointed out in its report that about 12 million litres per day (MLD) of effluents are being discharged by Bhiwadi town (Khairthal, Rajasthan) into Dharuhera (Rewari, Haryana). The quantity has been measured as the urban local body of Dharuhera has employed pumps to remove it on non-rainy days.

The panel said the effluents passed through Dharuhera town to NH-8, and finally stagnated in the industrial area and adjacent villages.

Regular monitoring of effluent flowing from Bhiwadi to Dharuhera through two drains is being carried out by the joint teams of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB).

The analysis report, dated June 12, 2023, attached with the NGT panel report, reflects that the parameters of effluents are exceeding the prescribed limits. The Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) parameter was 190 mg/l and the Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) was 580 mg/l. The nitrite was 68.2 mg/l while total coliform was 140,000 MPN/100 ml and fecal coliform was 76,000 MPN/100 ml.

The NGT panel, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, Swapnil Ravindra Patil; Regional Officer, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Suneel Dave; and Regional Officer, HSPCB, Vinod Balyan, in its report dated November 16, said wastewater was still flowing and requested the Tribunal to pass “appropriate directions”.

Residents of Dharuhera had filed an application before the Tribunal in 2015, following which instructions were issued to different agencies of the Rajasthan Government on December 12, 2017. The HSPCB then filed an execution application for compliance of directions issued by the Tribunal. Following this, the NGT imposed environmental compensation on different agencies of Rajasthan, vide order October 29, 2021, as assessed by the CPCB.

Rajasthan filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, which stayed the operation of the NGT order on March 21, 2022. The HSPCB then filed a counter affidavit on June 21, 2023, stating that there was a continuous failure on the part of the Rajasthan authorities towards the environment. “The act and omission of the appellant made the situation miserable not only for the local residents of Bhiwadi town but also for residents of Dharuhera in Haryana,” it added.

Maheshwari, Nandrampurbass, Malpura, Khatwali, Rajpura, Masani, Kharkhara and Alawalpur villages, Sectors 4 and 6 of Dharuhera, and nearby areas with the border of Rajasthan are affected. “This untreated discharge is so heavy that same gets accumulated in the territory of Haryana and causes an adverse impact on the health of residents,” said a Haryana Government affidavit.

CM had held meeting with DCs in July

On July 30, 2023, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Alwar (Rajasthan) and Rewari (Haryana) and ordered them to take steps to stop the flow of effluent. However, the flow of chemical wastewater is still continuing.

