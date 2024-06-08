12 service stations, two RO water plants sealed

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 7

In a drive against illegal water submersibles and tubewells, the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) sealed 12 vehicle service stations and two RO water supply plants on Friday.

A spokesperson of the MCF said the service stations sealed on Friday included four in the Old Faridabad zone, four in Ballabgarh and two in the NIT zone. He added that two RO water plants located near Saran village, which were operational, were also disconnected and sealed.

He said teams from the civic body, deputed for this task, discovered that all service stations and RO water plants were operating illegally without obtaining the necessary permissions from the civic body. It is claimed that these plants were wasting or extracting large volumes of water, contributing to the depletion of the underground water sources and exacerbating the current shortage of drinking water in the city.

An official from the civic body said strict actions, including sealing and imposing heavy fines, would be taken against any tubewell or boring plant that has been established without the department’s permission.

