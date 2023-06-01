12-year-old boy strangled to death by minor sister in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 31

The police here have registered a case in connection with the alleged murder of a 12-year-old boy.

Initial investigation into the matter revealed that the victim was allegedly strangled by his elder sister, aged 13, at their parents’ house in the Koliwada locality of the city on Tuesday when the parents had gone for work and the children were alone in the house, said a police official here on Wednesday.

Upset over ‘parents’ discriminatory attitude’ The girl had been disturbed over the alleged discriminatory attitude of the parents in providing affection and love to the siblings and this, perhaps, was the reason that made her violent. Police official

He said the girl had been disturbed over the alleged discriminatory attitude of the parents in providing affection and love to them and this, perhaps, was the reason that made her violent. It was reported that the boy died after strangulation by his sister after a quarrel over the issue.

“More attachment, care and love towards the son and ‘dry behaviour’ towards the girl made her take the extreme step,” said the police sources. While the boy had been given a mobile phone to play games, the girl was denied the facility, and this made her strangle the boy in a fit of rage, it was learnt.

The victim was found unconscious by his parents when they returned home after work last evening. As he was rushed to hospital, he was declared dead. According to the police, the postmortem report, which revealed that the victim was strangled, led the cops to interrogate the family members, including the sister of the victim, as there were only two persons who were present in the house at the time of the incident. Their parents had gone for work in the morning.

The children, who were currently residing with their grandparents in Kakor village of Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, had come to spend their summer vacations with their parents here, it was reported.

A probe was launched after the incident that took place on Tuesday.

Though initially a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, initial probe and circumstantial evidence pointed toward the involvement of the sister of the victim in the case, said Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Police Department.

The minor girl is being interrogated in the presence of her mother and is likely to be produced in a juvenile court,” he said.