122 left in fray for zila parishad poll in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 1

After the withdrawal of nominations and allotment of symbols, 122 candidates are left in the fray for the zila parishad elections from 15 wards of Ambala.

Initially, 144 persons had filed nominations, while the nomination papers of two candidates were rejected on technical grounds, 20 withdrew these on Monday. Only the BJP and AAP have introduced candidates on all 15 seats, while the BSP and INLD have fielded candidates on eight and five seats, respectively.

The BJP alliance partner in the government, the JJP has introduced 12 candidates without a symbol, while Haryana Jan Chetna Party has also extended its support to five Independent candidates. Several candidates from the Congress background are also in the fray from different wards. The candidates are getting support from local party leaders at personal level.

With the allotment of symbols, the party supported and Independent candidates have intensified their campaigns with door-to-door campaigning and corner meetings. The candidates are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

While 10 candidates are in the fray from Ward1, six candidates from Ward 2, 11 candidates from Ward 3, nine from Ward 4, 10 candidates from Ward 5, six candidates from Ward 6, eight from Ward 7, five candidates from Ward 8, eight each from Ward 9 and Ward 10. While six candidates are from Ward 11, four are from Ward 12, eight candidates are contesting from Ward 13, 14 candidates from Ward 14 and nine candidates are from Ward15.

The BJP has fielded Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini’s wife Suman Saini from Ward 4 and she has been introduced against BSP’s Neelam Rani, AAP’s Suman Devi, INLD’s Santosh Devi, and Independent Gita Devi, Navita Devi, Neha Rani, Manpreet Kaur and Rajesh Devi.

While the BJP is seeking votes in the name of work done by the party at the Centre and the state, AAP is seeking support to eradicate corruption from the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the absence of the Congress has left the local leaders dejected. A Congress leader said, “The absence of party symbol and candidature by party workers as Independent candidates has put the local leaders in a fix.

In Ward 4, at least three Independent candidates are from the Congress background. A similar situation was witnessed during the Naraingarh Municipal Committee election when two candidates Rinki Walia and Mamta Rani from the Congress background contested the election.”