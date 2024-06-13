124 plaints registered in three days in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, June 12
In the ongoing grievance redressal camp organised by the district administration, most of the complaints are related to family IDs and property IDs. On the third day of the camp on Wednesday, a total of 70 complaints were addressed at the DC office, out of which 18 were related to family IDs.
By the third day of the Grievance Redressal camp, a total of 124 complaints had been received, with the majority being related to family IDs and property IDs. Some of these complaints have been resolved on the spot, while directions have been given to the respective departments for the prompt resolution of the remaining ones.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire
Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises