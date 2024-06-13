124 plaints registered in three days in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 12

In the ongoing grievance redressal camp organised by the district administration, most of the complaints are related to family IDs and property IDs. On the third day of the camp on Wednesday, a total of 70 complaints were addressed at the DC office, out of which 18 were related to family IDs.

By the third day of the Grievance Redressal camp, a total of 124 complaints had been received, with the majority being related to family IDs and property IDs. Some of these complaints have been resolved on the spot, while directions have been given to the respective departments for the prompt resolution of the remaining ones.

