124 ‘PM SHRI’ schools launched, 128 more to come up in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 25

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched 124 ‘PM SHRI’ schools in the state at a ceremony organised here today.

They also unveiled a school app of the Education Department and a mobile application for the Nipun programme which offer significant benefits to students.

Under the ‘PM SHRI’ Schools initiative, an amount of Rs 2 crore will be allocated over five years to enhance infrastructure development.

In the first phase, an allocation of Rs 85 crore has been made by the Central Government for the establishment of 124 ‘PM SHRI’ schools aimed at improving the quality of education. Meanwhile, the process of selecting 128 more ‘PM SHRI’ schools for the second phase has already commenced.

Maintaining that Haryana is emerging as a leading state in terms of education, Pradhan praised the state’s transparent teacher recruitment and online transfer policy, which has garnered a 90 per cent satisfaction rate among teachers.

Khattar announced that the 4,000 playway schools established in the state would now be named as Bal Vatika schools. The government also plans to establish a similar number of schools in the future as well. “Anganwadi centres have been transformed into schools to provide children with education that incorporates sports,” he stated. Listing the successful outcomes of the Super 100 scheme in the state, he said 252 economically disadvantaged students had been selected for NEET, 127 for IIT, and 26 for MBBS courses. The government is also planning to introduce NDA coaching in the near future, he added.

“Educational software for 34 subjects has been installed on tablets distributed by the government to five lakh students in classes X to XII,” said Khattar, urging the parents to monitor their children’s use of these tablets.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the state government had increased the number of Model Sanskriti Schools from 22 to 147.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also visited the Arpan and Shravan institutes, both operated by the District Red Cross Society in Rohtak. He commended the society for ensuring the provision of all necessary facilities for individuals with mental disabilities.

Student leaders disrupt event

Two student leaders owing allegiance to AAP student wing CYSS stood up and started raising slogans during the programme. They also threw pamphlets bearing certain questions posed to the state government. The police personnel deployed there removed the student leaders from the venue and took them to a nearby police station.

