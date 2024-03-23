125 cameras to keep eye on Dwarka, Delhi-Jaipur e-ways

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 22
As rampant traffic violations have been reported on the recently inaugurated Dwarka Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the process for the installation of 125 cameras for surveillance and traffic management.
Over 400 challans issued in a week
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11
- Since its inauguration, rampant traffic violations, especially speeding and wrong-side driving, are being reported on this stretch
- Many motorists are driving at a speed of 120 to 150 km per hour, while the permissible speed limit is fixed at 100 km per hour
- The Gurugram traffic police have issued over 400 challans in the last one week
Under this project, about 60 speed and surveillance cameras will be installed on the Dwarka Expressway. Five cameras will be installed on the cloverleaf of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway. There is also a plan to install 60 cameras on NH-48 from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Khedki Daula toll plaza.
It is learnt that the NHAI has allotted work orders for the installation of these cameras and the entire project will reportedly cost around Rs 25 crore.
The Gurugram traffic police, which sought the cameras, have issued over 400 challans in last one week. A majority of these violations pertained to wrong-side driving.
The highways authority said these cameras would be a part of the advanced traffic management system (ATMS), which will be put in place by Indian Highway Management Company Limited, a sister concern of the NHAI.
It is learnt that the ATMS will cover 29 kilometres of the Dwarka Expressway and 28 kilometres of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. These cameras, including speed cameras and surveillance cameras, will be installed within the next six months.
The control room will be built at the toll plaza located near the Bajghera village on the Delhi-Gurugram border on the Dwarka Expressway.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11. Since its inauguration, motorists are driving at a speed of 120 to 150 km per hour, whereas the permissible speed limit is fixed at 100 km per hour.
However, due to the initial lack of monitoring and enforcement, several vehicle owners were found to be driving in the wrong direction and speeding in violation of rules.
To curb these violations, the Gurugram police has deployed around 25 traffic police personnel on the expressway and issued challans to 410 vehicles for wrong side driving and speeding in the last one week.
A senior NHAI official said, “The contractor will start this work within the next 10 to 15 days and the project will be completed within six months.”
“Subsequently, challans for traffic violations will be issued through cameras. If any vehicle meets with an accident, the rescue team will also be informed from the control room and the rescue team will reach the spot within 10 minutes,” the official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...