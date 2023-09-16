125 modern bus stands constructed, says minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the Haryana transport has constructed 125 modern bus terminals and a substantial number of bus queue shelters across the state, aimed at improving passengers’ convenience.

Sharma shared these developments during a review meeting with officials of the Transport Department here today. He said the department is actively engaged in the construction of new bus terminals in Kheri Chopta (Hisar), Jhojhu Kalan (Charkhi Dadri) and Kadma (Bhiwani). Additionally, new workshops are being established in Kurukshetra, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh, Palwal and Kosli (Rewari).

Sharma added that the development of NIT Faridabad bus terminal was executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and the private partner was chosen after inviting bids. Also, new bus terminals have been proposed under the PPP model in Gurugram, Karnal, Pipli, Sonepat and Ballabhgarh.

He said these modern bus terminals will offer a range of essential amenities to passengers, including dedicated information counters for enquiries, advanced booking facilities, waiting areas, clean drinking water, parking facilities, accommodation for overnight stays and luggage storage facilities.