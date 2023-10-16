127 cases of stubble burning in one day

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 15

Even after several initiatives taken by the state government and local authorities, including imposition of penalties, there is no respite from stubble burning as farmers continue to defy the orders by setting the crop residue on fire across the state.

Haryana on Sunday recorded the highest number (127) of stubble burning cases in a day, taking the total number of such cases to 542 cases from September 15 to October 15 this year. Last year, only 168 such incidents were reported during the corresponding period. In 2021, the number stood at 850 across the state during the same period.

With 80 cases, Fatehabad district leads the tally, followed by Ambala (79), Kurukshetra (67), Jind (59), Kaithal (51), Sonepat (42), Yamunanagar (42), Karnal (39), Hisar (29), Palwal (24), Panipat (14), Sirsa (six), Rohtak (four), Jhajjar (three), Faridabad (two) and Bhiwani (one).

The authorities said they had been imposing fine on violators. In Karnal only, the department had imposed a fine of Rs 62,500 on 21 farmers, said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, in coordination with other departments, has been educating farmers about the ill-effects of stubble burning. The farmers are also being told about the subsidy on equipment for managing stubble.

Environment experts say farm fires are affecting the quality of air. Morning and evening walkers feel itching in the eyes and breathlessness. They are also complaining of skin-related issues, they say.

