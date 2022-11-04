128 farm fires in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 3

As many as 128 fresh cases of stubble-burning were reported in the state over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 2,377 so far. However, as per the authorities, there is a fall of around 30 per cent in the stubble-burning cases in the current year in comparison to the past year when the state had recorded 3,438 cases till November 3, according to the data.

The data further revealed that Kaithal district led the tally with 589 cases of active fire locations (ALFs) so far.

Cases of stubble-burning are also increasing in Fatehabad district as it has recorded 442 cases so far, due to which it is at the second place in the state.