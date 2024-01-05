128 industrial units in Rewari under NGT lens over effluents

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, January 4

As many as 128 industrial units in Bawal and Dharuhera towns in the district have come under the scanner as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) authorities to conduct physical inspection of all units to ascertain the status of their effluent management.

The HSPCB has also been directed to submit a report in this regard before January 31. Of the 128 units, 102 are in Bawal and 26 in Dharuhera. A majority of the units pertain to manufacturing of auto parts, zip fasteners, auto glass, fabrication, steel and metal processing works.

Besides these, 16 industries in Rewari city are generating and treating “trade effluent” but all these have already been inspected and a report about their effluent management has already been submitted to the NGT, said sources.

The NGT action came on a complaint filed by Prakash Yadav of Kharkhara village here, who alleged that industrial effluent was being discharged in hundreds of acres of vacant land of the dried-up Sahibi river near Kharkhara village, Khaliawas, on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway.

