12m in 23 years, Karnal groundwater plummeting

The over-extraction of groundwater has resulted in a significant fall in the groundwater table in Karnal district. As per the data of the Ground Water Cell, Karnal has experienced a decline of 12.05 metres in the groundwater level in the past 23 years.

In 2023, the average water table in Karnal district was measured at 20.29 metres, a stark contrast to the levels recorded in previous decades. In 2013, the water table was at 17.16 metres, and in 2000, it stood at 8.57 metres. Going further back to 1974, the water table was at a much healthier level of 6.19 metres.

The data indicates that between 1974 and 2000, the district saw a relatively modest decline of 2.38 metres over 26 years. However, the period between 2000 and 2023 has seen an alarming fall of 12.05 metres, highlighting an accelerated depletion rate in recent years.

However, seven out of eight blocks of Karnal district have been categorised as over-exploited. Except for the Indri block, the remaining seven blocks — Assandh, Karnal, Gharaunda, Munak, Nissing, Nilokheri and Kunjpura are over-exploited, the data adds.

Water table of Karnal block is at 16.11 metres, while it was at 9.1 metres in 2000; Kunjpura recorded water table at 10.32 metres in 2023, while it was 5.23 metres in 2000. Munak measured the water table at 19.31 metres, while it was at 4.38 metres in 2000.

Similarly, Indri block witnessed a water table of 13.29 metres in 2023, while it was at 8.49 metres in 2000. Nilokheri recorded a water table at 26.73 metres while it was 6.81 metres in 2000. Nissing block recorded a water table at 27.25 metres, while it was 5.80 metres in 2000. Gharaunda has a water table at 22.78 metres in 2023, while it was at 5.80 metres in 2000. Assandh measured a water table at 26.51 metres while it was 5.36 metres in 2000.

Karnal district is divided into observation points, each point covering a 20 sq km grid. There are 136 points in Karnal. The Groundwater Cell uses sensor-based piezometers, dug wells, and public health tubewells to monitor the water table, measuring levels before and after the monsoon in June and October, respectively, said Dr Mahavir Singh, Assistant Hydrologist of Ground Water Cell, which was earlier part of the Agriculture Department and now is associated with the Irrigation Department.

He maintained that earlier groundwater source estimation was measured after five years and now it is done every year based on irrigation, rainfall, recharge structure, ponds, and withdrawal by consumption. If water extraction is upto 70 per cent from the ground, it is in safe category; while it falls in semi-critical category, between 70 and 90 per cent extraction from the ground; between 90 and 100 per cent extraction, it is in critical category, above 100 percent it is over-exploited.

Dr Mahavir appealed to people to conserve water by not wasting it by washing their cars. He said water lines leakage should be fixed promptly and people should water their gardens early in the morning or late evening to reduce evaporation. They must collect rainwater for gardening and outdoor use.

“People must use a broom instead of a hose to clean the courtyard. Besides, opt for showers and turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving. Parks should be watered using a pipe instead of a sprinkler irrigation system,” he added.

