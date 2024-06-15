13 booked for slaughtering cows

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 14

The Nuh police claimed to have caught two women while they were slaughtering cows in hills near Panchgaon village in Tauru area on Friday, while other accused managed to evade arrest.

The police have recovered 85 kg of fresh beef, two motorcycles and weapons — including one axe and two knives.

The police said after getting information from gau-rakshak Rohit of Dharuhera, a team, led by Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh, conducted a raid at the hills near Panchgaon. They found that two women and eleven men were busy in slaughtering cows. Two motorcycles were also parked there with bags, scales and weights, the police said.

After seeing the police, all accused started running, but two women got injured as they fell, and were caught by the police team. “The arrested women were identified as Anisa, alias Anna (45), and Mubina (40), both residents of Panchgaon. They were produced in a Nuh court today and sent to judicial custody,” said the Sub-Inspector.

He said the other accused, including husbands of the two women, were still on the run.

According to the complaint filed by Balbir Singh, the other accused have been identified as Panchgaon residents Mubarik (alias Tanna), Salim (alias Suttar), Sahid (alias Cheen), Bilal, Sajid, Jilsad (alias Jilli), Sahzad; Jaikam, Khoobi and Shaukeen of Dhulawat; and Nazakat of Nagal Mubarikpur village.

An FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 201 (hiding evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 3/13 (1), 8/13 (3) and 17 of the Gau Sanvardhan Act at the Tauru Sadar police station. “Joint teams of police station and CS staff are conducting raids to nab the accused, who will be arrested soon”, said Inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO of the Tauru Sadar police station.

