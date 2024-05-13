13 computers, furniture destroyed in fire

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 12

Thirteen computers, furniture and office record at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) office were gutted in a fire that broke out on the third floor of the Mini-Secretariat at Narnaul here on Sunday early morning.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta has formed a four-member inquiry committee led by the District Municipal Commissioner to assess the losses and fix the responsibility for the mishap.

The committee has been directed to submit its comprehensive report within two days.

The incident came to the fore when morning walkers noticed the flames and smoke coming out of the third floor of the Mini-Secretariat. They immediately informed the authorities. Fire tenders were pressed into service, which doused the flames.

As per the orders issued by the DC, the fire broke out in room No. 306 at NIC office, resulting in significant damage to the infrastructure and records.

“It is essential to ascertain the cause of the fire, identify any lapses and recommend preventive measures to check such tragedies in the future so Mahabir Prasad, District Municipal Commissioner, Mahendragarh, is appointed the inquiry officer to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident,” stated the order.

The committee will investigate the circumstances leading to the fire and ascertain whether it was accidental, deliberate or due to any specific reasons such as electrical, malfunction or gas leak. It will identify any lapses on the part of the departments, agencies or individuals responsible for the fire safety and prevention. It will also recommend appropriate action against the erring officials.

