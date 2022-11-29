13 farm fires in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 28

Haryana has recorded 13 fresh cases of crop residue burning in the past 24 hours across the state. With these fresh cases, the total count reached 3,642. Last year, till the corresponding date, the total number of cases was 6,955 in the state. With 765 cases, Fatehabad is leading the tally, followed by Kaithal (688), Jind (503), Sirsa (304), Karnal (300), Kurukshetra (298) and Ambala (225).