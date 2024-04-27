13 held for liquor smuggling in 14 cases in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 26

The local police have allegedly recovered illicit liquor worth over Rs 2 lakh in various incidents in the past 24 hours. They arrested 13 persons in a total of 14 cases registered in various parts of the district.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said in the first of these 14 cases, the police recovered seven boxes/cartons of English wine being transported in a private vehicle near Garhi village of Hodal on Thursday. One person was arrested in this connection.

In the second incident, the police seized around 290 quarters of liquor from a person, who was carrying it in a gunny bag and waiting for transport at Hodal. Five other cases of liquor smuggling were booked in the same subdivision, said the police.

An official said seven similar incidents, in which the police have arrested several persons for indulging in the smuggling of liquor, had surfaced in other parts of the district. Cases under the Excise Act have been registered in all the incidents.

Sources in the Police Department claim that this may have a link with the demand and supply of liquor in view of the ongoing election process and such an activity was likely to increase further in the coming days.

The police official said they have increased efforts to keep a vigil, including checking of vehicles, to prevent smuggling of liquor in the district.

