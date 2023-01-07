13 help-desks set up for family ID correction

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 6

After getting numerous complaints regarding those people whose names have been removed from the BPL list due to errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP, also known as family IDs), and were coming to the district headquarters to raise their issue, the district administration has set up 13 block and district-level help-desks to assist them.

“We have set up help-desks to correct the flaws regarding the BPL cards. People can approach these help-desks to know as to why their names have been removed from the list,” said Vaishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner.

She said all facilities at these help-desks are free.

Giving details of the help-desks she said two help-desks had been set up in Assandh at the BDPO office, and MC office, and two help-desks at the Gharaunda MC office and BDPO office. Similarly, two help-desks had been set up in Indri — one at the MC office and another at the BDPO office. The help-desks had also been set up at the Karnal MC office and the ADC office at the mini secretariat. One help-desk each has been established at the Kunjpura BDPO office, Munak BDPO office, Nilokheri MC office, Nissing MC office and Taraori MC office.