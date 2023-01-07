13 help-desks set up for family ID correction

Karnal, January 6
After getting numerous complaints regarding those people whose names have been removed from the BPL list due to errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP, also known as family IDs), and were coming to the district headquarters to raise their issue, the district administration has set up 13 block and district-level help-desks to assist them.
“We have set up help-desks to correct the flaws regarding the BPL cards. People can approach these help-desks to know as to why their names have been removed from the list,” said Vaishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner.
She said all facilities at these help-desks are free.
Giving details of the help-desks she said two help-desks had been set up in Assandh at the BDPO office, and MC office, and two help-desks at the Gharaunda MC office and BDPO office. Similarly, two help-desks had been set up in Indri — one at the MC office and another at the BDPO office. The help-desks had also been set up at the Karnal MC office and the ADC office at the mini secretariat. One help-desk each has been established at the Kunjpura BDPO office, Munak BDPO office, Nilokheri MC office, Nissing MC office and Taraori MC office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...