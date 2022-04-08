13 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The state has issued transfer and posting orders of 13 IAS and one HCS officers.

Pankaj Yadav, (awaiting order of posting) has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment. Vinay Singh, Director General and Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare, has been given additional charge of Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources.

One HCS officer shifted too HCS officer Samwartak Singh Khangwal, Additional Director (Administration), Secondary Education, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Haryana Secretariat Establishment

Ashima Brar, Deputy Principal Secretary to CM, has been redesignated as Additional Principal Secretary to CM-II. She has also been posted as Secretary, Human Resources Department. Sanjeev Verma, MD, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, and Commissioner, Karnal Division, has been posted as MD, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd. He has also been given additional charge of Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Director General, Development and Panchayats, has been posted as Director General, Skill Development and Industrial Training. Garima Mittal, CEO, Smart City, Faridabad, has been given additional charge of CEO, Faridabad City Transport Service Ltd.

Rajnarayan Kaushik, Director, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Director, Social Justice and Empowerment and Special Secretary, Haryana Secretariat Establishment has been posted as Transport Commissioner. Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner, Yamunanagar MC, has been posted as Director, Development and Panchayats. Monika Gupta, CEO, Faridabad City Transport Service Ltd, has been posted as Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak.

Mohd Imran Raza, Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, has been posted as ADC, Faridabad. Neha Singh, District Municipal Commissioner, Sirsa, has been posted as ADC, Hisar. Swapnil Ravindra Patil, ADC, Hisar, has been posted as ADC, Rewari. Vaishali Sharma, Additional Commissioner, Gurugram MC, has been posted as ADC, Karnal. —