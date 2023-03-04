 13 killed in 2 road mishaps in Haryana : The Tribune India

13 killed in 2 road mishaps in Haryana

13 killed in 2 road mishaps in Haryana

The bus involved in the accident in Ambala on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Ambala/ Faridabad, March 3

At least seven persons, including four members of a family, were killed, while around 10 were injured after the bus they were travelling in was hit by a trailer-truck from the rear side near Kakkar Majra village on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar road in Shahzadpur on Friday morning.

The mangled remains of the car at the accident site in Faridabad,

The deceased were identified as Jwala (34), his wife Rinki (32), his sons, Prince (8) and Prashant (6), Rahish Khan and Badan Singh, residents of Uttar Pradesh. One deceased was yet to be identified.

An injured woman, Zarina, was referred to the Civil Hospital Panchkula, Nishant (2) to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, while Shivani, Guddi, Sarvesh, Chand Babu, Rukhsat, and Ashu were referred to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Sources said a private double-decker bus was on its way from Uttar Pradesh to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, in which a majority of the occupants were migrant labourers.

The bus driver was identified as Fukran, while the trailer-truck driver was identified as Chandra Mohan, residents of Uttar Pradesh. Both were booked under Sections 283, 279, 337, 338, 304 and 304-A of the IPC at the Shahzadpur police station.

Shahzadpur SHO Bir Bhan said the bus was going from Bareilly to Baddi and the trailer-truck driver apparently dozed off and lost control over the vehicle.

Meanwhile, six youths, aged between 18 and 31, were killed in a road accident on the Faridabad-Gurugram highway last night.

All victims hailed from Palwal town. The bodies were handed over to the kin after postmortem at the Civil Hospital today.

According to police sources, the accident took place around 12.30 am on Friday when the victims’ Alto car (HR 30-G-6661) collided head-on with a truck-trailer, coming from the opposite direction. The accident took place after the driver of the car, reportedly travelling at a speed of over 100 km/hr, lost control over the vehicle and it spiralled to the other side after hitting the divider and collided with the truck coming from the other side.

The mishap took place adjoining the petrol pump located near Manger Chowk on the highway when the occupants of the car were coming back from Gurugram after attending a function and were on their way to Palwal.

They had gone to Gurugram from Palwal on Thursday evening.

The victims, identified as Jatin (26), Akash (29), Vishal (18), Punit (26), Sandeep (31) and Baljit (25), hailed from Camp Colony of Palwal and were friends. The police recovered small clip of the video made by one of the victims on his mobile phone just before the accident in which they are seen in a joyous mood.

A probe has been initiated after the registration of a case, said a police official. He said while the truck had been impounded, the police were looking for its driver, who had fled after the accident.

3 women dead in Panipat accident

Panipat: Three women were killed, while 12 other persons sustained serious injuries in the third accident near Jhattipur village in Samalkha on the NH-44 in the wee hours of Friday. Scores of residents of Ujha village in a tractor-trailer were on the way to their village after visiting Khatu Shyam Dham in Chulkana village of Samalkha.

As they reached near Jhattipur village, an unidentified vehicle hit their trailer after it overturned on the NH-44. The deceased were identified as Savitri (45), wife of Rohtash, Sudesh, wife of Ishwar, and Kamlesh, wife of Vinod of Ujha village in the district, while the injured were identified as Pinki, Preeti, Charu, Ashish, Kajal, Rakshit, Sonia, Rakesh, Vivek, Nisha, Kamlesh, Asha of Ujha village. A case was registered. tns

