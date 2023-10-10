 13 Sonepat players clinched medals at Asian Games : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • 13 Sonepat players clinched medals at Asian Games

13 Sonepat players clinched medals at Asian Games

Of 86 sportspersons from Haryana, 22 were from Sonepat district alone

13 Sonepat players clinched medals at Asian Games


Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, October 9

Thirteen players from Sonepat district brought laurels to the country and the state by winning medals at the Asian Games held in China. They bagged three gold medals, two in kabaddi and one in men’s hockey. While the women’s hockey team won a bronze medal, three players won bronze medals in individual events.

Of the 655 sportspersons who participated in the Asian Games, 86 were from Haryana and 22 of them from Sonepat district alone.

Haryana’s players won 33 medals, 17 in team events and 16 in individual events. Ten of these were gold medals, six silver and 17 bronze.

Both men’s and women’s kabaddi teams clinched gold medals. These teams had five players from Sonepat district. Sakshi of Bichpari village and Pooja of Rindhana village from the district were part of the women’s gold medal winning team.

Similarly, Pravesh and Sunil of Bhainswal Kalan village and Surjeet Narwal of Kathura village in the district were part of the men’s gold medal winning kabaddi team.

Sumit of Kurar village and Abhishek Nain of Sonepat city played in the Indian hockey team that bagged the gold medal in the Asian games.

Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Monika Malik were part of the women’s Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal. Neha’s elder sister Monika said the girls did well in the Asian Games, they would do well in the Paris Olympics, too. In the individual events, Sonam Malik of Madina village and Sunil Kumar of Dabarpur village in the district won bronze medals in wrestling, while Seema Antil won a bronze medal in discus throw.

Stars from district

  • Sakshi of Bichpari village and Pooja of Rindhana village (women kabaddi)
  • Pravesh and Sunil of Bhainswal Kalan village and Surjeet Narwal of Kathura village (men kabaddi)
  • Sumit of Kurar village and Abhishek Nain of Sonepat city (men hockey)
  • Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Monika Malik (women hockey)
  • Sonam Malik of Madina village, Sunil Kumar of Dabarpur village and Seema Antil (individual events)

