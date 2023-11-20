13 unclaimed two-wheelers impounded in Ambala City

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 19

The Ambala police found 13 unclaimed two-wheelers during a combing operation at Deha Colony in Ambala City on Sunday.

Teams of CIA-1, CIA-2, Anti-Narcotics cell, and Ambala City police station, led by ASP Deepak Kumar, conducted a joint combing operation in the colony infamous for narcotics smuggling.

SHO Ambala City police station Munish Kumar said, “Efforts are being made to identify the owners of the impounded vehicles.”

