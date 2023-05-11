130 bags of agri grade urea seized

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 10

A team of the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, caught a tractor-trailer loaded with illegal 130 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea from Radaur town of Yamunanagar district.

The team seized the urea and handed over its possession to the police. The said urea was allegedly to be supplied to plywood factories of the district, where it is used to prepare glue.

Harish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist (Agro) of the Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, told the police that they got information on May 6 that a tractor-trailer loaded with illegal bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea was standing near Triveni Chowk of Radaur.

He said after getting information, when the team reached at the Triveni Chowk, the team found subsidised agriculture grade urea (neem-coated) from the tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer failed to produce any permit or bill of the urea.

“Samples of the urea have been taken and sent for examination at a laboratory. It is illegal to use the agriculture grade urea for technical grade urea,” said Harish Pandey. He further said that the driver, identified as Karam Singh of Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh), was handed over to the police.