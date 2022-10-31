130 dengue cases in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 30

As dengue cases are increasing in the district, the Health Department has intensified efforts to detect dengue larvae and take precautionary measures.

With ten new cases recorded today, a total of 130 cases of dengue have been reported in the district so far. A maximum of 69 cases are from Karnal city, shows data of the Health Department.

Besides, 18 cases have been reported in the area under Kunjpura community health centre (CHC), 14 under Indri CHC, 10 cases in the Nissing CHC area, 9 under Gharaunda CHC, 3 each under Assandh and Taraori CHCs and 2 cases each in the area under Nigdhu and Ballah CHCs.

Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma said seven teams of the department were working in Karnal urban area and 105 in rural areas. The team members visited 1,144 households today and found dengue larvae in 12 houses. So far, 7,359 houses have been found positive for dengue larvae. Notices have been issued to 3,485 houses so far, he added. He appealed to residents to not let freshwater stagnate anywhere in the vicinity of their houses. He also told them to observe Sunday as ‘dry day’ and devote that day for cleaning utensils, flower vases, terrace, coolers, water tanks and other utensils where freshwater could stagnate.