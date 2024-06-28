131 complaints at Samadhan Shivir in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 27

As many as 131 complaints were received at Samadhan Shivir at the Mini-Secretariat here today. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Kumar listened to public complaints and directed officers to redress these immediately.

“Samadhan Shivir is being organised every working day from 9 am to 11 am at the Mini-Secretariat and the sub-divisional headquarters. Instructions have been issued to officers to redress the complaints expeditiously. The Chief Minister himself reviews complaint redressal in these camps,” said the DC.

