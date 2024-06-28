131 complaints at Samadhan Shivir in Rohtak

Rohtak, June 27
As many as 131 complaints were received at Samadhan Shivir at the Mini-Secretariat here today. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Kumar listened to public complaints and directed officers to redress these immediately.
“Samadhan Shivir is being organised every working day from 9 am to 11 am at the Mini-Secretariat and the sub-divisional headquarters. Instructions have been issued to officers to redress the complaints expeditiously. The Chief Minister himself reviews complaint redressal in these camps,” said the DC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...