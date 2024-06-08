132 cases registered, 201 drug traffickers held in five months

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 7

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said in the past five months, the district police have registered 132 cases and arrested 201 people, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During this period, 2.163 kg heroin, 16.805 kg opium, 2,752 kg and 680 grams of charas, 2.525 kg marijuana, and about 42,630 banned drug tablets were recovered.

SP Bhushan said that to completely eradicate social evils like addiction from society, there is a need for a social movement. Therefore, everyone must ensure their active participation in this campaign. He said the district police have been running a vigorous campaign against drugs at their level, but the support of all sections of society is extremely necessary to make it successful. He said while the district police have been conducting a robust campaign against drugs, efforts are also being made to raise awareness among youth to keep them away from drugs through sports activities in urban and rural areas.

He explained that drug-addicted youth are being identified, and with the help of the local administration, they are being treated. Bhushan said soon a special campaign would be launched by the district police in cooperation with the general public in the drug-affected areas.

