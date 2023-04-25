132 challans issued to underage drivers

Faridabad, April 24
During a special drive, the Faridabad police issued 437 challans for underage driving and overspeeding in the city in the last 24 hours.
According to a police official, 132 drivers were challaned for underage driving and 305 challans were issued for not adhering to the speed limit. A total penalty of Rs 12.70 lakh was imposed for violations recorded today, he added.
Underage driving attracts a penalty of Rs 5,000 while those caught overspeeding are fined Rs 2,000. The official said the majority of the underage drivers caught in the net were students using two-wheelers to go to school. The drive against the violation of traffic rules will continue for an indefinite period, he claimed.
