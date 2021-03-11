Hisar: 14 caught with forged papers at Agniveer recruitment rally

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 19

The Army authorities have detected 14 cases wherein applicants had come for recruitment as Agniveers on the basis of tampered/forged documents.

A district spokesperson said these youths tried to use tampered admit cards. However, they were caught when the recruitment officials scanned their admit and Aadhaar cards with the QR code.

Sources said during questioning by the Army authorities, these youths admitted that they were impersonating other (original) applicants to participate in the physical test for them. The Army authorities said they all belonged to various villages in Fatehabad district and were debarred from participating in the recruitment process.

The Army authorities had issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone who tried to resort to unfair means in the recruitment process. The recruitment office of the Army has also warned the aspirants to beware of the touts who were trying to approach them with false promises of getting them recruited in the Army.

The Army launched the first recruitment for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme at the Military Station in Hisar on August 12, which would continue till August 29.

Presently, the physical test and medical test of the candidates were being carried out and the successful candidates needed to appear in a common written test, after which a merit list of the selected candidates would be released, the officials said.

