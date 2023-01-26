14 Haryana cops to get police medals; IG Amitabh Singh Dhillon to receive President’s medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 14 Haryana Police officers/personnel would be awarded medals for distinguished & meritorious service.

Among these, one officer will get the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 13 will get the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. An official spokesperson said Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IG (Modernisation), will receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Those, who have been selected for Police Medal for Meritorious Service are: Satender Kumar Gupta, IG (Karnal Range), B Sateesh Balan, IG (STF), Virender Kumar Vij, DCP (East), Gurugram, Surender Singh, DSP (CID), New Delhi, Raj Kumar Ranga, ACP, Panchkula, Hari Kishan, inspector, State Crime Branch, Ramesh Kumar, sub-inspector, Ambala, Dinesh Singh, SI, 1st IRB, Bhondsi, Naresh Kumar, SI, Rohtak, Devender Kumar, ASI, Panipat, Ram Pal, EASI (CID), Chandigarh, Sajjan Kumar, ASI, Hisar, and Sunil Kumar, head constable, Panchkula.

DGP PK Agrawal said it was a moment of pride for the entire police force that our 14 officers had been chosen to be decorated with prestigious honour.

#republic day