14-day drive to raise awareness on haemophilia starts in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, April 17
The Health Department in Kurukshetra today launched a 14-day drive to make people aware of haemophilia and its prevention. A blood donation camp was organised on this occasion in Shahabad.
Additional Senior Medical Officer Dr Krishan Dutt, nodal officer for haemophilia, said, “A 14-day special drive has been launched with the prime objective of increasing awareness and sensitivity of the community about a serious disease like haemophilia which is a rare bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. The drive also aims at ensuring access of treatment for all. All the field health workers (ASHA workers, multipurpose health workers, community health officers and health inspectors) have been trained and oriented for the drive.”
The nodal officer informed that there were around 35 haemophilia patients in the district. Dr Dutt said the people affected with haemophilia suffered from various co-morbidities, including joint pain, swelling, internal bleeding, apart from excessive bleeding in case of even minor injuries. Symptomatic treatment and missing blood clotting replacement therapy is given to patients.
Civil Surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh said the department would also organise a screening programme at the OPD level so that haemophilia and other blood-related disorders could be identified timely. Training to health care professionals would be provided at the block level.
