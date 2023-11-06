14 girls report diphtheria-like symptoms

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 5

Even as residents of the Tauru block in Nuh district continue to be in panic due to the recent deaths of four children with suspected encephalitis, 14 girls from two villages — Gogjaka and Dalawas — have now reported symptoms of diphtheria.

The Health Department, which is already conducting door-to-door surveys in the block, has collected the samples and has sent them for further examination. An extensive immunisation drive has also been launched in the block.

Girls aged between 6 & 9 yrs BEING EXAMINED A team of the Tauru Community Health Centre, headed by SMO Dr Devendra Solanki, is examining the girls aged between six and nine years old, who reported symptoms like recurrent mild fever and throat pain

While Nuh CMO Dr Rajeev was unavailable for comments, one of the doctors from the Tauru Health team said, “Following the deaths, we are taking extra caution. These girls reported symptoms like mild fever and throat pain, raising suspicion of diphtheria, so we took the samples for examination. Special immunisation drives are being conducted and there is nothing to panic as of now. Drinking water samples are also being taken for testing.” Meanwhile, the local Health Department is yet to ascertain the reason behind the death of the four children.

A special team of the state Health Department also visited Chahalka village, where 17 families live in an isolated 'Dhani'. The deceased's children belonged to the same area. Though there are reports of a fifth child being ill with similar symptoms, the local health authorities are yet to provide confirmation.

