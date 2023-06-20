14 khair trees cut illegally in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, June 19
Despite the strictness of the authorities of the Forest Department, smuggling of khair wood continues unabated in Yamunanagar district.
As many as 14 trees of khair were cut illegally from the panchayat land of Kalesar village in the district.
On the complaint of Sachet Mittal, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Pratap Nagar, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 379 of the IPC at the Pratap Nagar police station on June 17. The complainant told the police that he got the copy of the resolution passed by the gram panchayat of Kalesar village alleging that khair trees were cut illegally from the panchayat land of the village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...