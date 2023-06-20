14 khair trees cut illegally in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 19

Despite the strictness of the authorities of the Forest Department, smuggling of khair wood continues unabated in Yamunanagar district.

As many as 14 trees of khair were cut illegally from the panchayat land of Kalesar village in the district.

On the complaint of Sachet Mittal, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Pratap Nagar, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 379 of the IPC at the Pratap Nagar police station on June 17. The complainant told the police that he got the copy of the resolution passed by the gram panchayat of Kalesar village alleging that khair trees were cut illegally from the panchayat land of the village.