14 nambardars suspended in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 18

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal has suspended 14 nambardars of three villages for not sharing information about stubble burning cases in their areas.

Twelve cases of stubble burning have been reported in these villages.

The suspended nambardars belong to Bakal, Kaul, and Harigarh Kingan villages.

#Environment #farm fires #Kaithal #Pollution #stubble burning