 14 Rewari teachers get State Award : The Tribune India

14 Rewari teachers get State Award

14 Rewari teachers get State Award


Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, August 28

Teachers posted at government schools continue to bring laurels to the district. Now, a total of 14 outstanding teachers working in various government schools in the district have been selected for the “State Teachers Award- 2022 and 2023”.

Names of the selected teachers were announced by the Department of School Education, Haryana, on Monday, by issuing separate lists for both years.

The development came two days after the Union Minister of Education selected Satyapal Singh, another teacher posted at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Buroli village here, for “National Award to Teachers-2023”.

Those selected for State Teachers Award-2023 are Jagdish Kumar, Principal at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Nangal Teju village, Mukesh Yadav, PGT (Political Science) at GSSS Palhawas, Rajender Kumar, PGT (geography) at GSSS Bagthala, Vijay Singh, PGT (math) at GSSS Kanwali, Randhir Singh, ESHM, at GSSS Maheshwari, Krishan Kumar, TGT (science) at GSSS Nahar, Saroj Devi, TGT (Sanskrit) at Shaheed Dharam Singh GSSS Lookhi and Sunit Devi, C&V Drawing at GMSSSS Bodia Kamalpur.

Those who have been selected for the State Teachers Award-2022 are Babita, PGT (English) at GSSS Rewari, Satbir Singh, PGT (Hindi) at GHS, Shyam Nagar, Jagjit Singh, ESHM, GSSS Masani, Dr Birendra Singh, TGT (English) at GMS Chandawas, Mandeep, Primary Teacher at GPS Bhurthala and Sudheer, Primary Teacher at GPS Kundai.

They would be felicitated during Teachers Day Function to be held in Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on September 5.

A cash prize of Rs one lakh, one silver medal, certificate, shawl and two advance increments along with dearness allowances for the entire future services are given to the recipient.

Made it despite odds

Jaibir Singh

Rohtak: Jaibir Singh, Elementary School Headmaster at Government Senior Secondary School, Saiman (Rohtak), wanted to become a maths teacher ever since he was a child. Jaibir’s parents were illiterate and there was nobody to guide him. He pursued MSc (Maths) and BEd and started his career as a TGT (maths) in 2003. “I taught in the private sector for 10 years and then joined government service. I was promoted as Elementary School Headmaster in 2019,” says Jaibir, who is one of the 34 government teachers selected for the state award and the only one from Rohtak district. He says he focuses on the maintenance of discipline and inculcation of good moral values to ensure the holistic growth of his students. — TNS

Cent percent board exam result

Babita, PGT (English) at Govt Sr Sec School, Rewari
Selected for State Award-2022, had joined the service in 1999 as a primary teacher; was promoted as a PGT in 2014

Good performance at ‘Mandal’ level

Jagdish Kumar, Principal at Govt Sr Sec School, Nangal Teju
Selected for State Award-2023, had joined as PGT (Science) in 1991; has been working as Principal since 2008

Invented simple teaching methods

Vijay Singh, PGT (Maths) at Govt Sr Sec School, Kanwali

Selected for State Award-2023, has been working as a teacher since 1999 and ensured 100% subject result

Recorded zero dropouts

Pardeep Kumar, Principal at Dodwa school in Karnal

Selected for State Award-2022, is among 34 outstanding teachers of govt, govt-aided schools

