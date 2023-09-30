14 stubble-burning cases reported in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 29

As paddy harvesting has begun, cases of stubble-burning have started to come up in the district. Despite incentives by the state government for crop residue management, as many as 14 cases have been reported in the district so far. The Agriculture Department has imposed an environment compensation charge (ECC) of Rs 35,000 on violators. The government provides a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning stubble.

Chief Secretary issues stringent directives The Chief Secretary directed that fines imposed on offenders be published in newspapers, including the names and villages of those involved

This move aims to create transparency and serve as a deterrent for others contemplating such actions

He stressed the need for a collaborative approach, with officials from the Agriculture and Police Departments deployed at district, block and village levels to monitor farm fires

Sixteen active fire locations, six by HARSAC and 10 by the field staff of the Agriculture Department, were reported, of which stubble burning activity was confirmed at 14 locations.

This year, around 2.71 lakh acres is under non-basmati varieties, while over 23,000 acres is under basmati varieties. About 2.82 lakh acres belonging to 43,000 farmers have been identified for stubble management. If farmers are able to manage their paddy stubble, they can get a financial benefit worth Rs 28.20 crore.

DDA Kurukshetra Dr Surender Malik said, “Farmers are being motivated not to burn stubble. Awareness rallies were organised at Kamoda, Barna, Ladwa, Mehra and Malikpur villages today and farmers were made aware of the ill-effects of stubble-burning. Not only is it harmful for the environment but also for the health of the soil. There is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 2,500 per acre on famrers for burning stubble.”

ADC Akhil Pilani said, “As many as 71 villages in the district were identified as hotspots. In 2021, 728 cases of stubble-burning were reported, but last year the number reduced to 300, registering a drop of nearly 45 per cent. The Agriculture Department had given an incentive of Rs 12 crore to farmers.”

DC Shantanu Sharma said, “Farmers are being motivated not to burn paddy stubble and take benefits of the incentive being offered by the government. A close watch is being kept on farm fires and action is being taken against violators accordingly.”

In Ambala, three active fire locations were reported, of which one was confirmed and a fine of Rs 2,500 was imposed on farmer of Tepla village, while the verification process of other two locations is on.

