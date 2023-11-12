140 kg banned crackers seized in Faridabad, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 11

The local police seized around 140 kg of crackers from a vehicle here last night and arrested one person in this regard. According to sources, the sale of non-green crackers has been going on in a secret manner in various parts of the city and the district despite a ban on these.

The seizure was made after the police checked a vehicle on the bypass road near Sector 62 last night on the basis of information and found that the crackers were being brought in the vehicle from Palwal district, according to a spokesperson of the police department. One person identified as Prince, a resident of Dabua Colony here, had been arrested and the vehicle impounded. He said the accused revealed that he had procured the crackers from Palwal and was planning to sell these locally as there was a huge demand for these.

However, according to sources, the sale of non-green crackers had been going on in an illegal manner in the city for the past over two weeks in view of the festive season. The police have registered more than six FIRs in the past few weeks in this connection. It is reported that besides the sale of crackers from the godowns and shops operating in rural areas, some shopkeepers in the city had also been selling these secretly.

“As the rates of green crackers are much higher than the traditional ones, many people prefer non-green crackers,’’ said a local resident on the condition of anonymity. He said many people had stored crackers in huge quantities much before the announcement of the ban in September end.

The manufacture, sale and use of fire crackers, except the green ones had been banned till January 31, 2024. “Any violation is punishable under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosives Act,” said a district official.

#Environment #Faridabad #Green Crackers #Pollution