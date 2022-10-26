14K notices to major property tax defaulters in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 25

With the identification of as many as 14,000 major defaulters, the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) authorities have announced to launch a sealing drive once again. The total defaulting amount is claimed to be around Rs 200 crore.

An official said, “A similar drive was launched in March this year to push up tax collection before the end of the last financial period. This is the first drive of the current financial year (2022-23).” While some units in the NIT zone here had been sealed in the past two weeks, a total of 13,000 notices had been served in the last four weeks in all nine zones of the civic body, he added. Defining the category of major defaulters, he said they were units that owed an amount of Rs 30,000 or more as property/house tax to the MCF, which included around 6,500 defaulters who had to pay a tax amount of Rs 50,000 or more.

It is claimed that as per sources, almost 60 per cent of the total 2.6 lakh property tax units in the city are in the defaulters’ list and that the total tax paying units in the city are expected to go up to 5.50 lakh after the integration of another three lakh units identified in a survey carried out in last financial year. The number of defaulters is around 1.55 lakh.

“As notices are being served as per rules, the sealing action will be initiated within the stipulated period,” said Padam Singh Dhanda, Zonal Taxation Officer (ZTO).

