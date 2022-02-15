14K ponds in rural areas of Haryana to be renovated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that about 14,000 ponds in the rural areas of the state will be renovated with modern technology by the state government, for which an amount of Rs 600 crore has been released.

He said under the first phase, directions had been given to the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority for cleaning the water of about 4,500 ponds.

He said such a system would be made with the help of new technology so that the old water of the ponds continues to be used in the agriculture sector and new water from the canals would continue to flow into the ponds. He added that the streets of many villages were filled with water and there was no permanent arrangement for the disposal of the waste water due to which there were sometimes quarrels among people.

Roads had been built along the villages’’ phirni, but these get damaged with time due to dirty water coming out of houses. He directed officials to make adequate arrangements for the drainage of water.

The Deputy CM also said a concrete plan would be made to prevent the overflow of village ponds during the rainy season and to ensure the cleaning of ponds every year.