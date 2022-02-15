14K ponds in rural areas of Haryana to be renovated

Chandigarh, February 14
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that about 14,000 ponds in the rural areas of the state will be renovated with modern technology by the state government, for which an amount of Rs 600 crore has been released.
He said under the first phase, directions had been given to the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority for cleaning the water of about 4,500 ponds.
He said such a system would be made with the help of new technology so that the old water of the ponds continues to be used in the agriculture sector and new water from the canals would continue to flow into the ponds. He added that the streets of many villages were filled with water and there was no permanent arrangement for the disposal of the waste water due to which there were sometimes quarrels among people.
Roads had been built along the villages’’ phirni, but these get damaged with time due to dirty water coming out of houses. He directed officials to make adequate arrangements for the drainage of water.
The Deputy CM also said a concrete plan would be made to prevent the overflow of village ponds during the rainy season and to ensure the cleaning of ponds every year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...