15 acres allotted for NCC academy in Karnal: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that directions regarding completion of all the necessary formalities for the construction of an NCC academy at Gharaunda near Karnal have been issued so that the work could be completed at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting with Additional Director General, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate, Maj Gen Rajiv Chhibber, and Ambala NCC Group Commander, Brigadier AS Brar, here, the Chief Minister said that 15 acres of defence land have been allocated for the project.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan were also present.

Stating that NCC teaches ‘unity and discipline’ to youth and motivates every youngster to do something extraordinary for the nation, the Chief Minister said that the youth of Haryana already have the zeal to join the army and now, the NCC academy would give a strong foundation to move forward in this direction.

