15 beat auto driver to death in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 3

A 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who had gone to attend a wedding, was beaten to death by nearly 15 youths with sticks.

The accused were reportedly having a rivalry with the elder brother of the driver over some financial matter, but the auto driver became their victim. An FIR was registered against seven accused at Sector 9A police station.

“We handed over the victim’s body to the victim’s kin after the postmortem today and are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of the police station.

According to the complaint filed by Rohit Solanki, a resident of Ravi Nagar, it was on Monday night that he had gone to the community centre in Sector 9 to attend the wedding of his friend Ajay Sharma where his younger brother Sumit Solanki had also come. He was talking with friends Chavanni and Chandan.

Rohit Solanki alleged that in the meantime, Ravi Nagar resident Vishal, alias Vishu, took him behind the tent, where Rahul Thakur, Aakash, Anshul, Anubhav, alias Guddu, and Sonu started beating together with kicks and sticks.